Letter writer should stop spreading lies
To the editor:
Re: “Republicans are delusional in their worship of Trump,” by Aldo Ferrario, Voice of the Public, July 13:
The first time I ever write a letter to the editor, and Aldo Ferrario says I’m delusional, and says I support Donald Trump, and the rest of his “delusional “ talking point rant is all about Trump.
Who is delusional? And who has TDS (Trump Derangement syndrome)?
I didn’t even mention Trump. Ferrario is a typical liberal, blaming everything on something or someone else and never taking responsibility for anything.
I think I’d rather go back to sleep than listen to Ferrario. Please, get a clue and stop spreading lies about me. You do not know me.
Lynn Brown
Attleboro