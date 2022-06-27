Letter writer stokes fires of division
To the editor:
Re: “Separation of church and state’ doesn’t exist in Constitution,” by Gerald F. Chase, Voice of the Public, June 24:
According to the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”
The overheated rhetoric and misleading assertions in a letter from Gerald F. Chase do nothing to illuminate the question of whether the First Amendment requires the “separation of church and state.”
In Chase’s mind, the answer is no. Rather than recognizing that others might, in good conscience, hold differing views, Chase likens all his ideological adversaries to Nazi Joseph Goebbels, Hitler’s minister of propaganda.
In fact, Thomas Jefferson declared in 1802 that, with the First Amendment, the American people had built “a wall of separation between Church & State.”
In 1947, a majority opinion in a key Supreme Court decision affirmed this interpretation. That was before the Supreme Court (and the country) became so polarized.
It is unfortunate that Chase needlessly stokes this divide in his letter by repeatedly pitting left and right against each other.
Charles Adler
Attleboro