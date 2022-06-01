Letter writer wants it one way — his way
To the editor:
Re: “’Columnist’ is unworthy of the title,” by Dave Kane, guest column, May 31:
It once again appears that Dave Kane cannot control his anger toward anyone who has a different opinion than his own.
As usual, Kane’s tirades toward an opposing political viewpoint are getting quite tiresome. He says he believes in free speech, yet insults anyone who differs from him. He also says that The Sun Chronicle management team needs to take a stand against certain columnists.
This, of course, is the same management that allows him to spew his venom on these pages on a weekly basis.
Kane is typical. He champions freedom of speech unless he disagrees with it, and then the insults start flying.
Kane, please leave your garbage off of these pages and leave it to your awful radio show. Your four listeners miss you.
Jim Poore
Attleboro