Letter writer was spot on about unvaccinated
To the editor:
Re: “Democrats need to politicize pandemic,” by Evan Cuce (Voice of the Public, Jan. 31):
Evan Cuce hit the nail on the head, succinctly, with his expression “inflation of the unvaccinated.” Well-said! It cuts to the quick.
He recognizes today’s political problem and urges that “Democrats need to be shouting this from every rooftop” in the “crucial mid-term elections”. Agreed, but Republicans, too.
Readers are well aware of the nearly million deaths of the pandemic, the swollen product demand that is out-pacing services, the lagging shipping of product and the fatigue from two years of social distancing, all of which leaves us with a burgeoning, very profitable economy and a temporary inflation spike. So much for the worrisome inflation.
The political problem he mentions deserves more attention: Under-taxed obscene wealth is presently driving our politics into the ground.
Right now, autocrat-minded wealth is driving the Republicans at a faster rate than profits-minded wealth is driving the Democrats. Both are under serving and grinding down the middle class, taking their savings and growing rich playing politics as a profession.
Will principled politicians in either party, hopefully of both parties, step-up and repudiate the plutocrats in their parties who are now running the hated Washington establishment? Hopefully, yes.
Or goodbye to the shared American way of life ... so vote wisely.
Thomas Richards
North Attleboro