Letter writers are incorrect: City Charter doesn’t address leadership in certain conditions
To the editor:
Re: ”Absolutely not, Mayor Heroux!,” by Gerald F. Chase and “Mayor’s claim about city charter an overreach,” by Tom Orecchio (Voice of the Public, Jan. 20 and Jan. 26, respectively):
Despite letters to the contrary, there would definitely be a real gap in city leadership under the present city charter.
Section 3.7 only applies to a “temporary absence” of the mayor.
An “absence” by definition is when the mayor will be returning, hence temporary. If the mayor is sick or on vacation, that is an absence.
This is what happened when Mayor Judith Robbins was temporarily absent due to illness.
A “vacancy” is permanent situation where the mayor is not going to return to the office; that is why we have section 3.8a — a different section.
Section 3.8a states that if a vacancy occurs because of death or resignation with more than nine months, the council calls for a special election.
Do you see the gap? Vacancy occurs and then a special election is called and a new mayor is chosen by the people.
Who is authorized to be the interim mayor between the day the vacancy begins and when a new mayor is sworn in from the special election? It takes 8-10 weeks to organize a special election. During that time period, there would be a gap in coverage with no one authorized to sign payroll or run the city.
We cannot use section 3.7 because that addresses a “temporary absence.”
Section 3.8b isn’t relevant because it is talking about a vacancy “less than 9 months” until the end of the term, where the charter calls for a council election to have someone from the council be the interim mayor until the end of the term.
I am proposing that in order to close the 8-10 week gap in coverage in section 3.8a, the city council choose someone from the city council to be the interim mayor for 8-10 weeks (as it does in Section 3.8b) until the people elect a mayor in the special election.
The mayor doesn’t get a vote on who this interim mayor would be. There is no tension between (City Councilor) Jay Dilisio and myself. There is no “nefarious” intention or “overreach” on my part. There would be a real gap in coverage should a vacancy occur if there is more than nine months until the start of the next term, regardless who is mayor. This gap needs to be closed.
Mayor Paul Heroux
Attleboro