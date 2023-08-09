Letter writer’s argument fails spectacularly
To the editor:
Re: “Supreme Court was correct to defend free speech, religious beliefs” by Gerald F. Chase, letter, Aug. 3:
With respect to Gerald F. Chase’s letter criticizing Sun Chronicle columnist Larry Ruark’s remarks on 303 LLC v. Elenis (“A sign of the times,” Aug. 1), let’s test the arguments.
Chase argues there were similar businesses that would serve the plaintiff. By this logic, a Black person denied service at a luncheonette should drive across town to a luncheonette that agrees to serve Black people.
Chase argues there were other website designers, and the plaintiff suffered “no loss.” The plaintiff suffered loss by denial of service, not unlike a pharmacist who refuses to dispense medication based on religious belief.
Chase argues it was a case of no harm/no foul. If this argument were true, no court would have taken the plaintiff’s case. In fact, the plaintiff won her case in every court up to the SCOTUS.
Chase argues a business owner can’t be compelled to “do x or y.” This argument also falls, since every state has public accommodation laws requiring businesses to serve everyone.
Chase argues the “complainer” had no basis on which to file a complaint. Again, his argument falls, since every person has the right to file a lawsuit if aggrieved.
While each of Chase’s arguments falls, he is correct that everyone has the right to their moral/religious beliefs. That said, no one asks a business owner for religious/moral advice. That any entity other than a church or member of the clergy imposes religious doctrine on others through their product, service, or denial thereof, is an affront to the freedoms our founders envisioned.
Glenn Hill
Norfolk