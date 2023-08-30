Letter writer disregards a person’s religious beliefs
To the editor:
Re: “Letter writer’s argument fails spectacularly,” by Glenn Hill, letter, Aug 9:
Glenn Hill, in a critique of a Gerald F. Chase’s letter criticizing a previous column by Larry Ruark (“A sign of the times, Aug 1”) completely misses, spectacularly in fact, the most important point of that letter which is that the website designer’s refusal to provide services (303 Creative LLC v. Elenis) was a matter of conscience.
He acknowledges Chase’s statement “that everyone has the right to their moral/religious beliefs,” but apparently doesn’t allow for that person to actually live consistent with her beliefs. Apparently, you can have your beliefs, just don’t stay true to your conscience in the way you live.
He indirectly accuses the website designer as one who “imposes religious doctrine on others … an affront to the freedoms our founders envisioned.” No, the individual is simply practicing what she believes, which is consistent with the “freedoms our founders envisioned.” She obviously has a reverential fear of God, and was following the lead of the Apostles Peter and John who, when arrested for following their consciences responded, “Whether it is right in the sight of God to listen to you more than God, you judge” (Acts 4:19). It’s actually Hill insisting that others follow his beliefs who is doing the imposing upon others.
In his most recent “screed,” (“Screed against mifepristone is short on facts,” Aug. 29) critical of another Chase letter, (“If a heart that stops means death, then a heart that beats must mean life?, Aug. 28) Hill writes: “Equivalence of a beating heart to the existence of life fails, since a child is not considered born until a birth certificate is sworn as to the date, place and time of birth.”
Huh? Is the crying child outside the womb not alive until the birth certificate is issued? At least he acknowledges that there’s actually a child in the womb, but then would have us believe that it’s only a piece of paper that determines the existence of life?
Hill might benefit greatly if he were to see an ultrasound image of a child in the womb. He would see life!
Rev. Paul Wanamaker
Norton