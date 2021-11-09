To the editor:
I am sick and tired of the rhetoric coming out of this administration when it comes to the monthly jobs report. When the number is way below expectations they either don't even acknowledge it or they will make a ridiculous excuse for it like. And yet when the number is better than projected they will tout how their stimulus plans are working. Is there no one out there who can look at these numbers and see the reality of the situation. Biden claims HE added over 5,000,000 jobs since he took office. What a joke. We lost over 15,000,000 jobs when the government forced just about every business in the US to shut down. The vaccines came out in December (thanks to President Trump's Operation Warp Speed) and slowly things started to move in a good direction. Once Biden took office there had already been millions of people vaccinated. The economy slowly started to open back up and, after 10 months, 5,000,000 of these people went back to work. That leaves over 10,000,000 jobs are still waiting to be filled. Because of competition to get employees, employers needed to increase wages. So wages went up. There are still people who have decided for whatever reason they don't want to go back to work yet. Hence a lower Labor Participation Rate which results in lower unemployment. So Biden and his ridiculous plans have add absolutely nothing to do with any of this. This is America recovery from the worst reaction to a pandemic we have ever experienced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.