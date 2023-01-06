Letter writers ignores GOP’s many lies and failures
To the editor:
Re: “Liars, liars, and even more liars,” by Bruce Wessel, letter, Jan. 5 and “Despite editorial’s plea, taxpayers wont get a break,” by Gerald F. Chase, letter, Jan. 5:
Bruce Wessel tries to point out lies from Democrats only. I guess he just wants to avoid even trying to take on the subject of his hero, Donald Trump, who racked up some 30,000 verified lies to his name in four short years. Trump is the Lying King, but as usual, Wessel only wants to speak from the small world in which he lives.
Where was he when Trump’s son in law received $2 billion in unsecured loans from Saudi Arabia? Nothing funny going on there, right?
Where was he when Trump’s daughter was able to get a patent in China for her clothing line, which no one else has seemed to be able to secure?
Where was he when Trump was impeached twice, and for good reason, but the radical right protected him?
Do the Republican names of Dennis Hastert, Mark Foley, Larry Craig, etc., ring a bell with you Mr. Wessel?
Why are you silent about the lack of sanity being conducted down in Washington now as your inept party tries to elect a House Speaker?
They have embarrassed themselves beyond belief as they have let a small group of total crazies take over their party.
I would gladly love to have an open discussion about both sides.
Now onto Gerald Chase’s letter. All I have to say to Chase is please move to a state that is totally controlled by Republicans and see how that works out for you. People like Chase love to complain about our state, but enjoy the great quality of life we have here over every other state in this country, in my opinion.
If Chase moved to a red state, as I suggested, I would guess he would be crawling back to Massachusetts on his hands and knees after witnessing what life is like in those states.
You couldn’t pay me to live in one, but if Chase wants to give it a try, I will gladly pay his moving expenses.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield