Letters should be made to follow commentary’s advice
To the editor:
Re: “A path for healthy conflict,” by Solomon D. Stevens, commentary, Aug. 10:
I thank the editor of The Sun Chronicle for printing the above-cited commentary decrying the use of ad hominem attacks in which the person expressing an opinion is attacked rather than the opinion expressed debated.
Since the editor has raised this issue, I encourage him to not print any letter to the editor containing such ad hominem attacks, or explain to the readers of this newspaper, in an editorial, why this policy, designed to improve the civility of public discourse, will not be adopted.
Such a change in editorial policy will create a safer public forum in which readers may feel more comfortable expressing their opinions without fear of being subjected to personal attacks.
Philip Hourigan
Mansfield