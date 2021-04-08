North’s waste facility should be opened
To the editor:
I need to ask the logic of our town solid waste manager in North Attleboro, Michele Bernier.
Our state is now in Step 1 of Phase 4 of the reopening plan. School children are going back to classrooms after being out for better than a year. Restaurants are allowed to have more diners. Town Hall is now open four days a week without an appointment.
Yet Bernier must believe the town waste facility, staffing three people on the days it is open, is more susceptible to the pandemic. The gatekeeper there is now saying Bernier is requiring them to enforce the no-entry-without-an-appointment clause in advance.
The rules were relaxed as of late, maybe not officially, but no appointments were needed for the past two to three months. Monday I was turned away as I tried to dump a purchased orange bag I paid for.
So I guess Bernier has some inside information that this pandemic spreads much more in an open space area than in an enclosed building like where her office is located.
Let’s try to use some common sense now that vaccinations and reopening is common place.
Tom Cappadona
North Attleboro
GOP is determined to suppress voting
To the editor:
I would like to take issue with a recent letter to the editor from Rose Rollins (“Requiring an ID to vote is not voter suppression,” Voice of the Public, April 7).
Rollins starts out with a long list of things you need an ID to do in our society but conveniently ignores the hardship it is for some people, especially in rural communities, to simply get an ID.
Many of these people live long distances from the very places they need to travel to get their IDs, but hey in Rollins’ world that is their problem, not hers. It might even surprise her that some people do not have the money to obtain such IDs which can cost close to $100 dollars, again not her problem because she is probably within walking distance to get what she needs or to simply cast her vote on Election Day.
Now let’s get to the real meat of how the right wing wants to repress the votes of people they know will vote against them. We have all heard by now what is going on in 23, mostly red states.
Some of the proposals call for putting and end to mail-in voting, and limiting the number of places used for voting as well as drop-off boxes for mail-in voting.
Nothing wrong with all this right? Not a hint of voter suppression here.
A better system would be for everyone who registers to vote in this country been given a voter ID number, thus allowing people to vote in any way they see fit, by mail or in person.
It would be the same as having a Social Security number. Gee, I don’t remember having to get a photo ID to get my Social Security card so many years ago.
The plain facts are the Republicans are hell-bent on putting up walls to stop people from carrying out their right to vote.
They are a party in decline and they know it. They are not trying to expand their party, rather they are trying to suppress ours. We will not stand for it.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
State should work for us, not the other way around
To the editor:
As predictable as the sun rising in the east, the “greenies” within the Commonwealth have fined the City of Attleboro for alleged “insufficient recycling.”
Well, you could safely bet that they would never say that Attleboro is “doing enough” and “good job.” Such a declaration would tend to render their state jobs as superfluous. City residents have gotten a bit closer to being slaves of the “do-good-ers” in state government.
Government is supposed to serve us. It has become the other way around, sadly.
Jerry Chase
Attleboro
Thank you, Sun Chronicle, for keeping us informed
To the editor:
Thank you, Craig Borges, for your “right on” column describing the extreme efforts of The Sun Chronicle during this past year. (“Doing what we do best, even during a pandemic,” Special Section celebrating The Sun Chronicle’s 50th year).
My wife and I are retired and the newspaper is a staple of our daily lives. We have been regular readers for over 30 years. We start each day with coffee and The Sun Chronicle. It has been one of our main connections to the community especially this past year with limited interaction.
Please thank all of your staff and production workers for us personally. We appreciate the struggles our newspaper has gone through like many others in the country. Keep up the good work.
Richard and Janet Plumb
Norton
Let’s spread the contagion of happiness
To the editor:
Many things are contagious these days — viruses, speeding on roadways, even expensive ripped and torn blue jeans.
Apparently even the automated “do it all yourself “ lines at the supermarket, where managers seem to have caught the “just interested in making money for the company so I can rise to upper management and beyond” virus. I’d much rather give a paycheck to a person who needs it to feed her/his family.
I enjoy going to the grocery stores in which actual people greet me with a smiling hearty “Hi! How are you today?” Real people who operate the cash register, and bag my food, making the eggs safe for the ride home on the speedway.
My favorite food store has a 10-item only line, and I usually pick exactly 10 items to get legally into that specific line. Often shoppers with one or two items appear who I gladly invite to go on ahead of me.
I’m very content being the person who lets you cut through food lines or who waves you safely by at a four-way traffic stop. I notice many others doing this as well.
When our eyes smile over our masks, we can spread a very good contagion.
Donna Sprague
Taunton
