Liars, liars and even more liars
To the editor:
Re: “Truth is dead,” by Bill Gouveia, column, Jan. 2:
What a way to start the year! I found Bill Gouveia’s column to be quite humorous. While there is no doubt whatsoever that George Santos should be expelled from his position as a representative, I can only wonder why Gouveia has never mentioned the lying and deceitfulness of many of our elected officials before this.
Where was he when President Bill Clinton was telling us he “never had sex with that woman”?
Where was he when Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was lying about her servers and to this day tries to tell us she had no top secrets documents on her computers?
Where was he when U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren was found to be lying about her native American heritage and duped her university and the American people for all those years?
Where was he when another United states senator, Richard Blumenthal, lied about his combat service with the Marines when he never actually left the soil of the United States?
And where is Gouveia every day, when our current president merely moves his lips, and we are told lie after lie, especially when he has repeatedly told us he did not know about his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings in China?
Biden has been lying to the American people for over 50 years and continues to do so to this day. But not a word from Gouveia, or any of the other ultra-liberal columnists. Should I mention Dr. Anthony Fauci, another gem?
It seems to me that Santos fits right in with the current worms that crawl around our White House and Capitol. The only difference is that he has admitted he is a lying worm.
The Republicans are going to use him and then get rid of him, a par-for-the-course set up in the last few years by the Democrats. But at least we will get rid of him.
Bruce Wessel
North Attleboro