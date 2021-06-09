To the editor:
Re: “Typical Republican rant with little evidence,” Voice of the public, June 8.
You know, I was thinking ... Ken Watson of Foxboro has lots to say about what he calls GOP “voter suppression laws.”
Now, call me kooky, but if I were a Black American, I would be infuriated and insulted that liberal Democrats don’t exhibit confidence in Black America’s capability of obtaining an ID or using the internet or being able to arrange transportation to the polls, or to vote during established voting hours.
Does Watson you realize that the odds of a Black American being shot by a white law enforcement officer immediately go down to 0% when you don’t resist arrest? Instead, liberal Democrats will have you believe that society is responsible for bad behavior and that it’s a racist issue.
Folks like Watson would rather have you believe that white Americans are just born racists and that society is responsible for bad behavior.
Karen Ostrom-Kelly
North Attleboro
