Liberals are ignoring the crisis at the border
To the editor:
Re: “Exclude, exploit and expel,” by Larry Ruark, column, Oct. 4:
Another shameless, off-base diatribe by a Trump-hating liberal. If you do not think that we have a problem on our southern border you are obviously drinking the same potion the current administration seems to be imbibing.
Americans of all persuasions are fed up with what is going on down there. Nearly 3.5 million people have illegally crossed into our country since President Joe Biden took office. Just last month over 2,000 pounds of fentanyl was seized, enough for 470 million lethal doses to our young adults and children who are dying at an horrific rate.
Our problem with the border is the criminals, cartel runners, terrorists , human traffickers, etc., all entering illegally and destroying our country. We are not in any way against immigration, we only want that it is done lawfully. When it is done illegally, and so badly mismanaged and causes adverse effects to our very way of life, it is time to shut things down and revisit what our laws are and will be in the future.
Larry Ruark’s reference to the Statue of Liberty is off base as well. A quote from the day of the presentation of the statue in 1886 is what he should consider: “The rays from this beacon, lighting this gateway to the continent, will welcome the poor and the persecuted with hope and promise of homes and citizenship. It will teach them that there is room and brotherhood for all who will support our institutions and aid in our development; but those who come to disturb our peace and dethrone our laws are aliens and enemies forever.”
We now have millions of people who are here to exploit our laws and harm us. It’s time for a shut down and a re-evaluation of how we proceed.
Ruark’s name calling and nasty comments to those who want to see our borders cleaned up are disingenuous and only divide us more every day. There is no racism or indifference to human life in play here. The fact someone disagrees with your way of thinking is no reason for the nastiness. It suggests you have no argument, which you do not.
Bruce Wessel
North Attleboro