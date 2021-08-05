Life, liberty and the pursuit of ...
To the editor:
Re: “Government role is to keep us free, not safe,” by Gerald F. Chase, Voice of the Public, Aug. 4.
In response to a recent letter that suggested that the idea of our government has recently “planted” the idea of having an obligation to keep its citizens safe I would like to offer the opening words of the founding document of our nation, the Constitution of the United States of America:
“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
The obligation to keep Americans safe has been there from the start, both as a condition of common defence (sic) and as general welfare of the nation. To argue otherwise is disingenuous.
All Americans are entitled to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness — but neither liberty nor happiness can be achieved without life itself. Keeping Americans safe is not a new invention of our government, it is the primary mission.
Scott B. Smith
North Attleboro
