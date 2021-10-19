Life without parole is another form of a death sentence
To the editor:
Re: “A Life Sentence Should Be Just That,” editorial (Oct. 14):
Your editorial, “A Life Sentence Should Be Just That,” relies on a particularly vicious act of criminality to justify opposition to H 1797, a bill currently with the state legislature to eliminate life-long prison sentences in Massachusetts that offer no possibility of parole.
I would argue that in dealing with those among us who transgress, the Commonwealth’s goal should be justice, justice tempered with mercy and reason, rather than an understandable revulsion in the face of an exceptionally brutal crime.
H 1797 recognizes the human capacity for transformation and rehabilitation by mandating parole review eligibility — not automatic release — starting at 25 years of incarceration.
The incarcerated men and women who would benefit from this legislation would have made substantive, documented efforts over a quarter of a century to accept responsibility for their actions and to prepare themselves for a return to family and community.
They would have take part in educational and job-training initiatives. They would have, if appropriate, undergone substance abuse treatment. And some would have engaged in restorative justice programs as a means of understanding the harm they may have done, the harm done to them and the atonement that is due.
I’m confident that more than a few of my fellow citizens of the Commonwealth would agree that we are a better people, a better society, when we preserve rather than destroy life, either through lethal injection or life without parole.
Nathaniel Harrison
Watertown
