Liquor store owners are not cleaning up nips
To the editor:
Re: “So much for the city council, liquor stores taking care of ‘nip’ trash problem,” by Kenneth Porter (Voice of the Public, March 22):
I totally agree with Kenneth Porter’s letter of March 22.
I experience the same issue in my own neighborhood, which coincidentally happens to be near a liquor store, Brothers Liquor on Pine Street. The pledge by liquor store owners to pick up this trash appears to be just lip service and a one-and-done event.
Anyone who can afford to buy a nip for $1 can also easily afford the deposit, so the time is now to get it done and clean up the city which is looking quite shabby, these days!
Mark C. Ambrose
Attleboro