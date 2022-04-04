Liquor store owners failed in cleanup
To the editor:
Re: “Those who litter are to blame,” by Tom Gaveline (Voice of the Public, March 28):
It’s obvious that Tom Graveline of North Attleboro didn’t do his research when he wrote his letter to the editor about nip bottles. If he had, he’d have already known that area liquor store owners agreed to help keep neighborhoods free of nip bottles in exchange for favorable consideration by the Attleboro City Council when it came to their potential vote on an all-out ban on nips.
Think about it, the litter we’re talking about is the nips. They can’t get tossed on the ground in any neighborhood if the city council votes to ban them. Problem solved. The store owners were warned.
Mark C. Ambrose
Attleboro