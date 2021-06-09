To the editor:
Recent articles in The Sun Chronicle once again focus on the never-ending nip bottle fiasco.
The city council recently voted against banning the sale of nips in Attleboro. The applied pressure from liquor store owners will obviously keep our streets littered with small plastic bottles.
Council President Mark Cooper noted store owners have committed to picking up litter on a regular basis, and warned: “I expect you to do what you committed to.”
Mr. Cooper, I really can’t see where this supposed commitment is having any effect whatsoever.
How about if Yankee Spirits (major liquor store in South Attleboro) publishes a “hot line” telephone number that their neighbors can call when we come across what you see in the attached photo (taken Wednesday).
Then Yankee can immediately send out an employee to retrieve the empty bottles. Now that would be a real commitment.
Give them an ultimatum — pick up or ban ... your choice.
Kenneth Porter
Attleboro
