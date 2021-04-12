To the editor:
A few months back there was a lot of “written” activity regarding the small plastic liquor bottles littering the Attleboro area.
Obviously no real action or solution was ever achieved.
I remember the liquor store owners were outraged at the possibility of their profits taking a hit should the “nip” bottles be banned in the Attleboro area.
All that being said, we continue to be inundated with these disgusting plastic nip bottles lining our streets. And on occasion, in our front yard and gardens.
It’s more than obvious the offenders make a purchase at the liquor store, get in their car and drink this hard liquor while driving and then just toss the empty bottle out the window. Not only are these slobs making a mess of our neighborhoods but risking our lives while driving under the influence.
I walk my dog daily not to far from Yankee Spirits liquor outlet (on Route 1 in South Attleboro).
On one street I couldn’t help but notice an excessive amount of the disgusting nip bottles so I decided to count them as I walked along.
Can you believe on just one side of the street I counted 57 empty nip bottles?
A day later I walked on the other side of the same street and counted 55 more. So 112 nip bottles on one single street.
I’m confident there would be another 100 or under the leaves that I couldn’t see. I would say the distance is approximated 400 feet.
Yankee Spirits was a major complainer about the possibility of lost sales claiming that would really decrease their profits.
Maybe the management of Yankee Spirits could send out a few of their employees every few days to retrieve the disgusting nip bottles.
The picture above is just an example of the scenic view we “enjoy” every day while walking in Attleboro.
Kenneth Porter
Attleboro
