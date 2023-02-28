Local elections are non-partisan and newspaper should honor that
To the editor:
It is my express opinion that The Sun Chronicle should NOT publish a local candidate’ political enrollment information, given that by the city’s controlling documents, all local municipal elections are to be non-partisan.
I believe that this newspaper has an obligation to support the express local rule or ordinance by not publishing one’s given political party affiliation, or even “un-enrolled” status.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro