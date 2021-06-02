Local government is low priority for most
To the editor:
The answer to Steve Schoonveld’s question (“Who has the time?”, Opinion, May 27) is everyone, since all of us have the same 24 hours in which to live each day. It is a matter of priority in how to spend time, rather than of time itself.
The more appropriate question to ask is why don’t more people take the time to become involved in local issues? I believe the answers are apathy and satisfaction with the performance of their elected leaders.
Incumbents are rarely challenged and open seats frequently are uncontested. This year, the town moderator of the Town of Mansfield chose not to seek re-election after more than 30 years in office; only one candidate stepped forward to run for the office. The only contested race for Mansfield this election was for the select board, and the incumbent was returned to office.
Apathy and resistance to change are the characteristics of voters in local elections and toward local issues in general.
Philip Hourigan
Mansfield
