Logic of calling pot a gateway drug is deeply flawed
To the editor:
Re: “Councilor is correct: Marijuana is a gateway drug,” by Donald Hebert, Voice of the Public, Dec. 14:
City Councilor Peter Blais and letter writer Donald Hebert seem to be convinced that marijuana is a dangerous gateway drug. I believe this is not the case.
If, in fact, this assumption was correct, where are the hoards of drug addicts that have been led to a life of drug addiction? As evidenceb by the success of the marijuana shops, there are a lot of people who smoke pot. There is nowhere near the number of people who use hard drugs as there are people who smoke pot.
Using this thought process, I can make the claim that everyone who gets addicted to heroin, ate hamburgers, therefore it seems hamburgers leads to heroin use and are, in fact, a gateway to addiction.
We all know this to be false, but the thought process is the same.
I know both Blais and Hebert and respect their views, but I have to disagree with their conclusions in this matter.
Mike Lange
Attleboro