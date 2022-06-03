Look at Highland Clubhouse for senior center
To the editor:
Re: “Attleboro city councilor facing pressure to move COA proposal to a vote,” Front Page, May 17:
After reading the story by George W. Rhodes about councilor Richard Conti, I have to say I am a bit confused.
Conti suggests the Highland Club House should be sold for $300,000 to $500,000, and a caterer will then add to the city coffers, but he fails to mention the cost of a different location for the COA in a new building or a converted one.
We already own the Highland site, and I don’t think the cost to renovate will come close to a new build or an extensive renovation. The Highland site will not only contain the COA but will also allow the seniors to access the green space surrounding the site.
Why would it not be possible for our building department to assess the possible costs involved? Why is it not possible to have a volunteer force do the renovations just like the high school concession stand?
Conti seems to need all kinds of information but his diligence to acquire it seems lacking. He makes a request and just sits and waits for answers.
In closing, I would like to be very clear about one thing. I believe an elected official’s primary job is to vote the will of his constituents, not his or her feelings. Does anyone ever get asked what they think, I think not! It seems those that we elect think we the people have given them the right to think for us and I for one have not. Present the facts and let the citizens decide. It seems George Orwell was right.
Michael Lange
Attleboro