Love and liberty above all
To the editor:
Re: “How can Roman Catholics back abortion?, by Gerald F. Chase, Voice of the Public, May 9)
Gerald F. Chase asks “How can you be Roman Catholic and back abortion?
Easy: You always give precedence to liberty in deciding issues in our Republic.
The moral basis for this might be found in the Liberation Movement of Catholicism, which subscribes to His teachings on love of all, rather than on the growing embrace of white authoritarianism and male superiority of 2,000 years.
Pope Francis seems to agree.
Thomas Richards
North Attleboro