Lunch workers deserve support in North
To the editor:
North Attleboro lunch workers have been without a contract for three years.
It seems everyone in higher positions are getting raises except them. The lunch workers are getting ignored.
Parents, these are the workers who feed your children every day.
Do you think their job is so unimportant that they deserved to be ignored? I think not.
During the pandemic, these workers were called “heroes.” Not any longer. Not when it comes to giving them raises. Come on now.
Here it is summer again and these workers are working the summer school vacation so North Attleboro children can be fed.
Parents and residents of North Attleboro support our lunch workers.
Joyce Amoroso
North Attleboro