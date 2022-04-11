Make voting rules easier
To the editor:
Re: “The crisis facing local elections,” editorial, April 8:
The editorial board’s lamentation over the dismal voter turnout is right on target.
Why not take a hint from other states and change the voting process? With the experience garnered during COVID, haven’t we learned some new trick re elections?
I know that traditionalists will insist that going to the polls is “easy” and one’s civic duty. But it may be burdensome for some elderly and working folks to get to the polls.
I have a solution. Why not mail ballots to each registered voter? It is safe and secure, (it’s how I pay my taxes and other bills). Money could be saved and everyone would enjoy an equal chance to vote. There would be no excuses for not engaging in the electoral process. QED!
Paul Miles-Matthias
Seekonk