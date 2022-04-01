Making fun of people is not OK
To the editor:
Re: “Recognizing our faults is the first step,” (editorial, March 31):
Thanks for the insightful editorial. As children we are taught not to make fun of others and in our early history a man was taught to protect and defend their mates.
That is what Will Smith was doing.
Unfortunately making fun of women has now become “funny.”
When our former president, Donald Trump was in office, it was common for him to insult and make inappropriate comments about women.
Unfortunately some men, such as (U.S. Sen.) Ted Cruz did not defend his wife when she was described as ugly by the former president. Instead of defending her, he continues to support the person who made negative comments about her.
While Will Smith might have responded in a different way, he apologized and we have all, hopefully, learned a lesson. No one should make fun of another person.
We don’t know what it is like to walk in their shoes.
It may seem funny to some, but we all know how hurtful it can be.
Margaret Werner
Norton