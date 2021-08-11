Malls will disappear without reinvention
To the editor:
Present-day indoor malls require uncomfortable on-foot participation: Go in, browse, shop, buy, stay on your feet, carry out with aching body, with only sporadic social contact ... ugh!
Reversing the decline: Convert malls into “destination places” with plenty of informal seating in welcoming “social cluster areas.” The mall can become “downtown,” with easy free parking.
Such social areas would best provide ample restaurant table service. Areas could each be designed to obviously attract certain social factions and be easy to police.
Start by creating a senior center and a courting-age center. Decorate them. Make them welcoming and comfortable. Spawn restaurant server businesses.
The stores will find ways to attract traffic and buyers.
Otherwise, good-bye malls. Buyers will buy on-line, or in what remains of downtown .
Tom Richards
North Attleboro
