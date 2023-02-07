Mansfield deserves an explanation from its leaders
To the editor:
It has been over 21 months since Mansfield Town Manager Kevin Dumas, with the knowledge and support of Select Board leadership, ordered Police Chief Ron Sellon to stay home.
So far this has cost taxpayers thousands of dollars in extra salary, benefits and legal costs.
Meanwhile, our police force is in limbo and residents remain in the dark while a town is left with a damaged reputation.
While this unnecessary situation plays out behind the scenes, the town could face significant legal costs that run into the millions. This is a cost that unfortunately might not be covered by insurance and thus placed on the backs of residents. These are funds that could be better spent on a new school playground or to balance an already record projected budget deficit.
It appears Mansfield is on a similar track as the Attleboro Redevelopment Authority case where then-mayor Dumas was described by the Civil Service Commission as “Using every tool available to him to oust …. while simultaneously ensuring that he had plausible deniability in the event that his actions were ever subject to review.”
The town manager and Select Board’s approach has not been limited to Sellon’s case.
In the past four years, every major department head has either resigned, retired, or announced retirement, many earlier than they intended. Morale at the public safety building and in town hall appears to be at an all-time low.
Given the apparent unprofessional approach by Dumas and the potentially significant financial and reputational impact, why isn’t our Select Board doing anything?
Effective oversight of the town manager is needed, yet Dumas only receives praise. The Select Board and Dumas have used their soap box, as well as the power of town counsel, to issue cease-and-desist letters and gag orders as they give hostile reactions to resident and committee member inquiries.
As former select board, school committee, and other town officials, we echo the public comments we hear every day from our friends and neighbors and call upon the Select Board to take action and resolve this damaging situation by appointing an independent investigation of this entire matter.
Mansfield deserves much better.
Linda Fernando
Brian Eagle
Sandra Levine
Steve Schoonveld
(and with the support of many Mansfield neighbors)
Mansfield