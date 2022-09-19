Mansfield Electric has a conflict of interest with its rate hikes
To the editor:
I spoke with a local customer about the latest rate increases by Mansfield Municipal Electric Department. I found some interesting financial information about MMED during my deep dive, including who’s who: select board or commissioner, or both?
Reviewing the operations budget revealed the current board of commissioners authorize payments in lieu of taxes, or PILOTs, over the past eight years with an estimated value of over $4,768,170 million, costing rate payer’s up to $780,000 per year.
Light boards making voluntary payments or loans from surplus funds, those light boards are expected to exercise discretion and consider the present and future needs of the light plant.
As the DPU states, the primary purpose of municipal light plants is “to provide reliable electric service at reasonable rates to its customers,” and not subsidize the town budget or fund expenses. MGL Chapter 164 states, PILOT payments shall be below the line, meaning excess income, or surplus, and if there is no surplus from which to make a payment then the light plant cannot make one.
Therefore, if the department has surplus money, why has the board voted to authorize a below-the-line rate hike again?
All things considered, introducing local legislation can bring welcome changes to any town’s local government, including separating the board governance converting to two, five-member, independent boards which would operate in the best interest of each independently operated boards.
Brian Pierce
Mansfield