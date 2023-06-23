Mansfield leaders are failing the town
To the editor:
Mansfield Town Manager Kevin Dumas and multiple members of our Select Board continue to show a lack of leadership as they work against residents.
Officials continue to deny residents’ requests for updates on the status of our police chiefs, to the point that Dumas walked out of a recent Select Board meeting for an “urgent matter” rather than hear multiple resident letters on this issue.
Additionally, Dumas, citing an unwritten Select Board policy that even some Select Board members didn’t know existed, sought to prevent a resident’s budget proposal from being raised as it would have restricted some of the town manager’s unlimited budget authority.
In both the police chief and budget matter, progress only happened when the issues were publicly brought to residents attention.
Former Select Board member Steve Schoonveld lost his position in part because he challenged Dumas and the Select Board while my budget proposal only received a vote at Town Meeting after I called out the disingenuous actions of our town leaders.
Residents are becoming more active as they push back against town leaders working against us. An active populace, willing to talk with each other and debate, is essential to a strong and vibrant community.
So in that sense, maybe we do owe a small thanks to our leaders?
Brian Eagle
Mansfield