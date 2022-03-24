Mansfield petitioner owes voters an explanation
To the editor:
Re: “Proposal would ban ‘divisive concepts’ in Mansfield schools,+ (front page, March 17):
Robert S. O’Connell of Mansfield has proposed a Warrant Article for Mansfield Town Meeting which would regulate the teaching of certain social concepts in Mansfield’s schools.
O’Connell is obligated to answer some specific questions for Mansfield voters.
First, would not this regulation prohibiting saying certain things be a direct violation of the First Amendment guaranteeing freedom of speech?
Secondly, as he appears to be trying to regulate teaching professionalism, is he not a day late and a dollar short? Our school systems already have multiple layers of regulation of teaching professionalism starting with the administrators of a given school, continuing with the superintendent of a given school system, continuing with the oversight of the school committee, and finally with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
So Mr. O’Connell is obligated to make it clear to Mansfield voters why he thinks all of those teaching professionals need his help.
Julian Kadish
Norton