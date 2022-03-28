Mansfield petitioner should focus on real problems
To the editor:
As is typical of today’s disinformation politics Robert O’Connell seeks to fix a Mansfield problem that he himself has created. Pretty much like what drug dealers do. Get a bunch of people addicted and then just keep selling to them.
The idea that Mansfield children are suffering from low self esteem because of the way history is being taught in Mansfield is ludicrous. I doubt any child in America, let alone Mansfield, identifies with and takes responsibility for things that happened hundreds of years ago simply by learning the truth; that slavery existed and that prominent men of the times (Thomas Jefferson, George Washington, and some others) owned slaves, while other prominent men of the same era did not, and actually worked to eliminate it.
But, O’Connell, and on Friday we learn that (Sun Chronicle columnist) Bob Foley also, want us too think that the Mansfield schools are rife with teachers who want to promote the idea that white people are bad. Can anyone buy this ridiculous premise?
The real reason for O’Connell’s “warrant” is nothing more than an effort to create division in Mansfield because the Republican Party (of which he is a prominent member) has learned that division and anger works well for it. There are real problems to deal with, why not address those?
Dominic Cuce
North Attleboro