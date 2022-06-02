Mansfield Select Board meetings are not public-friendly
To the editor:
At a recent meeting of the Select Board member Neil Rhein commented on the dearth of news reporting in Mansfield. This has been exacerbated by the loss of our beloved Mansfield News and the recent termination of its successor regional newspaper which has morphed into an undecipherable mass of on-line click bait.
Adding to the problem, however, is the current schedule followed by the Mansfield Select Board. As long as I can remember the board met every Wednesday at 7 p.m. The current schedule calls for meetings every two weeks and they start at 5:30 p.m. This schedule was adopted during the pandemic in reaction to public health concerns that no longer exist. It continues because it is apparently very convenient for the Select Board and the town manager. Meetings rarely last more than two hours.
The result of bi-weekly meetings is that very little news is generated since there is nothing to report. The result of the early meeting time is minimal public participation.
The Select Board should be holding meetings that are convenient to the public. One of the features of meetings in the past was a public question and answer session at the end of each meeting. When was the last time this happened?
If the Select Board is meeting barely 4 to 6 hours a month, do they have time to hear regular reports from the town manager as to what is happening? Can they be up to date on their responsibility as Electric Commissioners, Water Commissioners, and issue licenses for liquor licenses? Do they really know the current status or our public safety departments? Are they hearing reports from the boards they appoint — the Planning Board, Board of Health, Board of Appeals, Airport Commission, Recreation Commission, Conservation Commission, Municipal Building Committee, Finance Committee, Industrial Development Finance Authority, and Council on Aging.
I urge the Select Board to listen to Rhein’s concerns about keeping the public informed. Right now the public is in the dark and I am afraid the Select Board may not be well informed either.
Robert H Saquet
Mansfield