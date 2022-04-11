Mansfield selectmen are failing the taxpayers
To the editor:
Re: “In Mansfield a legacy of secret payments,” by Bob Foley (column, April 8):
I have been a resident of Mansfield since 1970, and am in complete agreement with Bob Foley’s analysis of what is occurring in our local government today.
When the debacle with the town manager occurred several years ago, I wrote a similar letter to The Sun Chronicle about the situation, which you thankfully published, but as usual the Board of Selectmen had no response.
It is as if the taxpayers who are bankrolling these obscene payments to local officials, do not need any explanations as to why we must continuously pay people for not working.
This apparently is how all government works today. We just have to look at what has happened in our nation in the past several months, as the new administration wishes to continue making payments to anyone who can walk but not work, including those crossing through our southern border illegally. It is unfortunate that it seems the average person, who works hard and always tries to do the right thing, will always bear the brunt of these gross injustices. I, for one, am sick and tired of funding people who are scamming the system.
Michael J. Mathias
Mansfield