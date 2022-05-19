Mansfield taxpayers pay and pay and pay
To the editor:
The town of Mansfield publishes its annual town report that lists all the financial, employment, committee/commission, fire, police, and school information that occurred in Town the previous year.
Mansfield’s government is on a fiscal year basis so our budget runs from July 1 of a particular year to June 30 of the next year.
Because of recent controversies in town, I decided to look up Town Manager Kevin Dumas’ salary from when he began in 2018, for 2019 and, for 2020.
In 2018 he is listed as earning just under $80,000 but then I realized he was hired in January 2018 so that would only be ½ of his salary. I was startled to comprehend the Select Board has raised the starting salary of the Manager’s position from $128,000 to $168,000. That was $40,000 extra to the taxpayer while we were still paying Bill Ross, the former manager, his salary of $128K.
In May 2019, Dumas received a $10,000 increase — more than 6% rise — bringing his earnings to $178,600. Yet, in November 2019, Dumas received another salary boost of $20,000, an additional 12% raise, leaving him at just under $200,000.
What was that for? Why does Dumas receive in one year over 18% in pay increases when the rest of the town employees are lucky to get 2% to 4%? The Select Board had to approve this. Why did they?
The online contract with the town manager for 2021 places his base salary at $210,710, with $9,000 for vehicle allowance and $4,200 COLA for a total of $224,000.
Barry LaCasse, the assistant town manger, received $162,800 for 2021 and I find it difficult to understand what exact figures for each manager are being proposed for the new 2022-2023 budget. The figures are lumped together under one salary quote.
The town report for 2021 is not yet easily available to the general public and our town budget meeting is on May 19.
I implore you to attend town meeting and ask the tough questions.
Between the town manager’s salary and the non-disclosure about the chiefs of police by both town managers and the Select Board members (except for Select Board member Steve Schoonveld), something strange is going on in Mansfield.
Sandra Levine
Mansfield