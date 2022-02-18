Many Attleboro seniors face housing crisis
To the editor:
Attleboro residents over the age of 65, on a fixed income, need a place to live that is affordable, safe and meets their physical needs.
As a social worker in Attleboro, I have seen many seniors who are in very difficult housing situations. Some are homeless, or in the process of being homeless. Some are living with family members who they don’t get along with, and some are living in houses that are in disrepair and/or not appropriate for someone with a physical disability.
These seniors have worked all their lives and now are dealing with being homeless or living in a toxic or unsafe home environment. What about dignity and respect for seniors?
A needs assessment in Attleboro (McCormick, J., 2020, City of Attleboro: A Community Needs Assessment. UMASS Boston) was done. The most pervasive, unmet need cited was the rising costs of housing.
Many seniors whose spouses have died cannot afford the taxes on one fixed income. There are no affordable downsizing options in Attleboro. The waitlist for the Attleboro senior housing is years long. There are 409 apartments in Attleboro and there are over 1,000 people on the list.
Mobile home parks have been a good solution in the past, however, look at what has happened to Sandcastle (“Residents reject buying mobile home park in city,” by George W. Rhodes, front page, July 19) and other local mobile home parks.
These mobile home parks get bought out by big, out-of-town companies, and they flip the property and price out the seniors.
Some measures that are being considered in Attleboro include having a housing stock assessment done, property-tax relief for seniors and addressing rents in mobile home parks.
When/if these attempts come into fruition, it could have a positive impact. As Attleboro residents, we need to stay informed, let our elected officials know we are interested, and vote for candidates who are going to address this issue.
This is something the people of Attleboro should pay attention to because we care about our seniors, and we are all aging.
Marybeth Lynch
Attleboro