Many, it seems, can’t face reality
To the editor:
The idea that the prior administration was good for our country seems out of place with the reality.
Denying aid to Ukraine because they wouldn’t help create a rumor.
Passing on the opportunity to provide real leadership during the pandemic.
Instead of promoting practices that might have blunted the spread, it was treated as some sort of hoax.
Claiming before the first ballot was submitted that there was a great fraud and unwilling to accept the results after through examinations.
Inciting a riot to overthrow a democratic election results.
I am waiting on (U.S. Attorney General) Merrick Garland to start doing his job.
Ed McFarland
Plainville