Many will choose incompetence just to hurt Trump
To the editor:
The rabid Donald Trump haters already experienced the worst four years of their lives and they are now desperate not to make it a full eight years.
The problem is, they are willing to keep Joe Biden in office rather than elect Trump. They aren’t voting for anyone, they are just voting against Trump. Like they did in 2020.
Actually in 2020, they voted for Biden to get back for the 2016 election where they woke up on a Wednesday morning in November and cried till noon. Look for me with my MAGA hat holding Trumps signs soon enough.
Mark Sweeney
Norton