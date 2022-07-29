Many women suffer lifelong regrets after having an abortion
Abortion is not a good decision for everyone. For 10 years, I have worked with women in an abortion recovery program called, Surrendering the Secret, in Attleboro.
Many suffer emotionally, physically and spiritually from a past abortion. These women expected abortion to solve their problems but it broke them. They have nightmares, can’t eat, can’t work, get depressed and feel emotionally numb — some for decades.
These women live in despair and regret because they know they have lost a baby. They fervently disagree with Amy Rosenthal, executive director at Health Care For All, who claimed that, “The overturning of Roe v Wade was a direct attack on a person’s fundamental right to make decision concerning their own body,” (“Abortion Access bill OK’d,” Front Page, July 22).
The thousands of women who regret their abortion celebrate the Dobbs decision. They hope that now millions of women might be saved from what they themselves have endured — the death of their own child by their own hand.
Sadly, these women live in the shadows, afraid to speak out because of the social bullying they feel when reading condemning headlines in the media and watch screaming, irate women on TV. Our culture wants woman hurt by abortion to stay silent. Their experiences and opinions are a nuisance to the abortion industry.
Maybe we can all find a place in our hearts to see and listen to these women.
Kathy Hill
Mansfield