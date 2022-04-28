Masking up is not an assault on freedom
To the editor:
Re: “Meet the candidates: Matt Light, Foxboro School Committee,” essay by Matt Light, (Opinion, April 27):
Reading Matt Light’s piece about why he is running for school committee left me with questions.
It is unclear to me how being asked to wear a mask to help slow or stop the spread of a contagious and new in humans virus denies anyone freedom. Or how being required to either get a vaccine (which you did for measles, mumps, polio, tetanus, etc) or regular testing denies any freedoms.
The problem, I believe, starts with people believing that freedom means they can do anything they want at any time. Many of the things we are able to do are privileges, not rights.
Second, people lucky enough not to have caught the virus, or have known people who had a serious case of COVID-19 or passed away from it, don’t see the effects on their lives except as inconveniences.
No freedom is absolute, and during a pandemic, we may need to take extra precautions.
It’s sad that we have become a nation where the slightest inconvenience is considered an “assault on freedom.”
Ellen Curran
North Attleboro