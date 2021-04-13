Masks and gloves are the new nip bottles
To the editor:
In regards to Kenneth Porter’s letter to the editor on discarded nip bottles (“Hee liquor store owners, the nip bottles are still out there,” Opinion, April 12), I’d add to that the increasing number of discarded masks and gloves I see littered along the roadways and hiking trails.
As to the latter, I don’t know if they arrive there via the wind or if hikers remove and decide to discard them on the spot, but it’s an equally repulsive sight as the nip bottles. It’s also an environmental hazard to boot.
Elizabeth Bristol
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.