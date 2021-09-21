Masks and vaccines are not a threat to your civil liberties
To the editor:
It is considered noble to give one’s life to preserve the freedom of others. It is not noble for opinionated bloviators to demand that others give their lives to preserve the freedom of the self righteous.
How many Texans and Floridians must die because of governors like Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis.
Discouraging the wearing of masks and encouraging un-vaccinated people to gather in large crowds is nothing more than issuing a death sentence to hundreds of gullible followers. All this is done to show they have the freedom to choose whether they want to vaccinate and mask up to protect themselves and those around them.
True freedom is enjoyed by people who are fully vaccinated who can lead a nearly normal life without fear of being the next unintended victim. In those states where governors have encouraged vaccination and mask wearing people can move about freely knowing there is little risk for infection. Mask wearing lowers the risk even more.
The people who claim government mandates to preserve the health and welfare of the general society are threats to our civil liberties, live in fear that officials will take away their right to choose how they wish to lead their lives — and these are the same people who would deny a pregnant woman the right to choose how she wishes to lead her life.
Robert Saquet
Mansfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.