Masks will save children, not hurt them
To the editor:
Mask mandates have caused people to lose their minds. I recently saw a video of a school committee meeting in Tennessee where people were shouting at each other about a possible mask mandate. Some of those people were screaming at one man who spoke out in favor of a mask mandate. They said they knew who he was and they could find him. Essentially, they threatened this man for simply exercising his right to free speech.
We have lost the ability to talk to one another in a rational and respectful manner.
Some anti-maskers argue that it is somehow child abuse? Really? We all wore masks last year including children and never once did I hear this absurd argument. Nor did I hear about children struggling with wearing a mask — even those with asthma. The prolonged use of medical masks can be uncomfortable. However, it does not lead to carbon dioxide intoxication nor oxygen deficiency. Given that there is no vaccine yet for children under age 12, the one thing they can do to protect themselves from the coronavirus is to wear a mask.
The anti-maskers think it’s child abuse to put a mask on a child to protect them form a highly contagious virus which could kill them. This so-called logic is so backward. Instead, it’s child abuse to have a tool that will protect the children and not use it. That tool is a mask.
For those who object to masks in schools, what is their solution if not masks and vaccine mandates? These illogical people never say what they would do instead. Would they keep their kids home and home school them? That’s not practical for most parents. I think we all agree that it’s best to have kids in person learning so they can also learn social skills. This can be done safely but only with the mitigation measures used last school session. The most important of those measures is masks. We know from this experience that masks work and no harm will come to the children.
Letting parents and students choose for themselves is silly. We all have rules we must follow to keep us safe especially in a public health emergency. If we allow some parents to opt out of masks, their choice will certainly lead to more COVID-19 infections and deaths. This is already happening in Florida, Texas, and other southern states that have returned to school.
Your choice ends when it impacts the well-being of others which not wearing masks certainly would. Nobody wants to see children or adults needlessly sick.
Warren Benson
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.