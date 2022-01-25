Maura Healey has failed our animals
To the editor:
As a registered voter, I find state Attorney General Maura Healey’s statement “I’ve stood with you as the Peoples Lawyer” not withstanding as far as laws to protect animals.
As an animal advocate there are two very important issues that need attention.
First, the Humane Society has a lawsuit against Healey for not putting into place the actions voted on by the people under Question 3. This was a question about making mandatory minimum space for animals confined to cages, specifically pigs, calves and egg-laying hens.
Enforcing this law is part of her job which she has chosen not to fulfill.
Second is her failure to prosecute those involved in a huge case of animal abuse and neglect that took place in Westport.
Healey dismissed the case based on the fact that one of the investigators, former Westport Police Lt. Jeff Majewski, was deemed to have damaged his credibility because he was being investigated for allegedly having a relationship with a former rape victim and another woman.
Please explain how laws to protect animals are constantly put aside.
I am fortunate, with the help of the Boston Animal Rescue League, to have adopted a wonderful rabbit from the Westport farm. He is amazing and makes me laugh every day.
Healey needs to be held accountable for her failures to protect animals.
Joyce M Cohen
Mansfield