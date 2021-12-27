May we learn from these awful times, and grow
To the editor:
Christmas 2020 seems so far away and long ago that it hardly seems like it has been only 12 months. To me it feels twice as long.
Last Christmas we didn’t yet have any available vaccines, and my parents and I did a gift exchange outside on the porch wearing masks while it rained. It was cold and lonely. At this time last year I had only just met some people who are now important figures in my life story, and I had only just begun to rediscover my passions which would bring immense healing to my life. How is it that there is an entire world between myself then and now, in such a short span of time? Why do the days seem long when the years are so short, and how much time do any of us still have ahead when tomorrow is never promised?
We are in the midst of great turmoil, and yet from this agitation we churn fresh soil for new growth. May we take these signs around us as reminders to be present and mindful, with great care and attention to ensuring we are firmly planted where we are so that our roots can take hold and keep us grounded during times of great storm.
When we have a firm foundation, we climb sturdily and bear fruit; our leaves unfurl to capture every mote of available sunlight and put it to use for our wholesomeness.
I am grateful for every rock and thorn that I’ve had to grow around, and I feel myself touching the rich loam that these obstacles have led me to find.
I hope that everyone has time to ponder where they’ve been, where they are, and where the paths of opportunity might next lead. By being open to all, we have more choices, even when the trail is difficult. May we spread seeds of intention along the way, so that we can look back and find that what we reap is the direct measure of what we’ve sown.
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all, and may we all be richly blessed as we keep moving forward.
Alison Videto
East Providence
