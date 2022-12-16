Maybe liquor stores should be banished to industrial parks, too
To the editor:
Re: “Councilor is correct: Marijuana is a gateway drug,” by Donald Hebert, Voice of the Public, Dec. 14:
I have to respectfully disagree with Donald Hebert. My guess is that being a police officer has slanted his view when it comes to marijuana and going a little too far calling it a gateway drug.
I am willing to go out on a twig and guess that 99% of all people have used alcohol before using marijuana, cocaine, or heroin. So with Hebert’s reasoning, wouldn’t that make alcohol the biggest gateway drug of all?
I would also venture to guess that most of our young people experiment with alcohol before anything else. I would also like to add that most problems at sporting events and concerts are tied directly to alcohol use not smoking pot.
Maybe Hebert should take a look around our area and see how liquor licenses are being handing out like candy here until we have a package store on almost every corner. There are really not that many pot shops in our area compared to liquor stores, and that is a plain fact.
Alcohol is the most destructive drug we have in our society today. It’s readily available and for less than $10 you can drink yourself into a stupor on a daily basis. See how much marijuana you can buy and use on a daily basis with the cost through the roof?
Hebert is still living in the past with that stigma about marijuana and the people who use it. Marijuana has some medicinal uses, just ask anyone suffering through chemotherapy, or other painful body issues, where as alcohol has none.
Pot shops are so covered up you hardly know they are there. The store fronts are so plain you have no idea what is inside. Compare that with liquor stores who bright signs outside begging you to come in and try some of the brands they are pushing. Maybe we should follow Hebert’s thinking and only allow liquor stores to be in industrial parks and not out in plain sight.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield