Maybe we all should take a test before we vote
To the editor:
There is a proposed amendment to the state constitution in Massachusetts to give prisoners back the right to vote, a right they lost in 2000.
Who can deny the argument advanced by the mostly minority inmates, that this would be a key aspect of their rehabilitation.
However, at the same time we need to examine the status of the non-incarcerated white majority in America. We are as much in need of rehabbing atrophied civic rights and duties as any prisoner. Some of us vote, but not many in local elections, and we do not know who or what we are voting for.
Issues are disguised like a magic act by our two (mostly corrupt) political parties. The candidates hide behind non-answers to questions. There is no such thing as a non-partisan, dispassionate, public-spirited candidate left in America ... one who has a broad knowledge of our democratic history and who is not fatally attracted to money and power.
Maybe we should provide an examination like that given to immigrants. Inmates would need to pass it to get the vote. And the foot-loose voting public could take the non-mandatory exam too and proudly wear a special button on their chests after they vote. The button would read: “I voted, and I knew what I was voting for.”
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah