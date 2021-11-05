To the editor:
I find it remarkable that the mayor can brag about a $17 million surplus but never hear anything about helping seniors who live on fixed incomes reducing their property taxes. Our city councillors aren't realy concern either. They don't seem to be concerned about building another monstrous building complex at the golf range in South Attleboro, which could end up like the one in North Attleboro, which is half empty. I think its time for seniors to realy start harrasing the mayor and the council. Maybe we can get some compassion and common sense from them.
William Gallant
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.